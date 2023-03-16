By Wale Akinselure

Wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja has said governor Seyi Makinde seems not to be in the good books of some politicians because he has refused to allow himself to be pocketed by those politicians who want to constitute themselves as godfathers in the State.

Speaking on an Agidigbo FM programme in Ibadan, on Wednesday, Ladoja said some politicians remain at odds with the governor because he has not allowed them to dictate to him how to run the affairs of the State.

Metaphorically, Ladoja described Makinde as a tall man who is not easy to fit into a pocket.

She argued that the interest of the development of the state should be at utmost on the minds of all well-meaning citizens and residents of the State.

She said Makinde had performed beyond the expectations of Oyo residents and deserved a second term in office.

Ladoja cautioned residents of the State against voting for those who she described as Judas and those who would change the gear of Oyo’s vehicle from drive to reverse.

She therefore urged the Oyo electorate to vote not only Makinde but also candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the State House of Assembly in the interest of sustainable peace and development of the State.

She said: “Only a fool will cover his head with a broom during the rainy and sunny season. God gives us umbrella to protect us; don’t let the rain beat you, come under the umbrella.

“Makinde has tried his best. He will do more if re-elected. Don’t vote for those who will drive the vehicle of Oyo backwards. Don’t vote for Judas. Vote for the person that will better the life of your children.”

On alleged bias by the Makinde administration, Ladoja said: “This is the 10th year the governor has been organising Ramadan lectures. This is the 10th year Makinde has been sponsoring Muslims to Mecca. He built the Omituntun Mosque, one of the five pillars of Islam in Mecca and he has been sponsoring people, so, he has done what God wants.”