Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

Makinde’s approval of Olaoye was conveyed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, issued on Saturday.

Olayiwola said the approval followed adherence to processes specified under the law.

The commissioner charged the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance among his people.

This is as he urged the people of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

The throne has been vacant since Oba Jimoh Oyewumi died on December 12, 2021.

