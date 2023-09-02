The leadership of the Christian Law Students’ Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, under Temidayo V. Olalekan (AICMC), its National President, has disclosed readiness to host the largest gathering of Christian Law Students in Africa in the CLASFON National Conference (CNC).

The conference, themed ´The Lord is our Lawgiver (Isaiah 33:22)’ which will take place in the ancient city of Ile-Ife from 6th – 9th September, is expected to host a conglomeration of law students from the different regions of Nigeria. According to the organisers, CLASFON’s membership of over 6000 Christian law students is easily the largest in Africa and spans across 58 chapters of the fellowship in the different geo-political zones of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The statement reads, “The legal profession holds a crucial role in shaping the society, upholding justice, and safeguarding individual rights. Lawyers, often referred to as Ministers in the Temple of Justice, help in interpreting laws, resolving disputes, and providing ethical guidance for the society. This role significantly impacts governance, societal norms, and the overall harmony of any state.

“In this context, the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria and its students’ body, the Christian Law Students Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), steps forward as a beacon of hope, aiming to empower the future leaders of the legal profession and significantly impact the nation’s legal landscape through its annual National Conference.

“CLASFON has produced an endless list of God-fearing lawyers who have made a significant difference in the Nigerian legal landscape and these include the likes of: Dr. Wole Olufon (Remarkable lawyer and Chairman, Board of Trustees of CLASFON); His Excellency Mr. Mutfwang Caleb Manasseh (Executive Governor of Plateau State); Prof. John Akintayo (President, Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria); Prof. Bankole Sodipo, SAN.”

Continuing, the statement added that the National Conference of the Christian Law Students’ Fellowship of Nigeria is an annual conference moving across the major geopolitical zones in Nigeria and being hosted by different universities in these regions.

“This year’s conference, holding from the 6th – 9th September, shall be made up of insightful sessions and activities, including: career & legal targeted programs, spiritual enrichments & ministrations, national competitions, the African praise night, sports activities, the Annual General Meeting (AGM), and the Grand Presidential Dinner.

“Ministers and speakers confirmed to be in attendance during CNC this year include Apostle Emmanuel Iren, Pastor Temiloluwa Ola, Prof. John Akintayo, Mrs. Foluke Akinmoladun, Dr. Mrs. Shade Adegbite, Dr. Amanim Akpabio, Victor Onuche Esq., and Prof. Bukola Akinola,” it added.

“It is clear that God is raising new generals and new giants who would herald His will and mandate in this generation. The CLASFON National Conference couldn’t have come at a better time!,” the National President of CLASFON Students’ body, Temidayo Victor Olalekan (AICMC), was quoted saying.

He further remarked that, “…it takes God’s strength to do God’s work. And it takes an entire village to nature a vision. I believe this is a powerful opportunity for us as a body and as a nation. This is why we are inviting you to join in.





“For Further Enquiries, Sponsorships and Partnership, you can also Call Temidayo Olalekan (National President) 08106414688 or Jesse Jackson (National General Secretary) on 08145659480.”

