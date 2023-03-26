Wale Akinselure

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has declared that he will work harder to bring more benefits to the people of the state in his second term of office.

He particularly urged residents of the state not to entertain any fears about his performance in the second term, saying that he had prayed to God that if he would not leave a good legacy, God should not allow him to win re-election.

He added that his victory is a divine intervention and an urge to do more.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this on Sunday, during a Thanksgiving Service in respect of his re-election, held at the Living Spring Chapel International, Ibadan.

The statement noted that the service was attended by chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), top government functionaries and 28 members of the Oyo State House of Assembly elected on the ticket of the PDP in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election.

While speaking, the governor said that the members-elect had all come to show appreciation to God. He expressed his appreciation to the church of God for its support and prayers.

He said: “On behalf of all of us, I want to thank the church, especially my brothers and sisters in Living Spring Church.

“Our presiding Pastor here is also one of the fathers of the faith. During the 2018/2019 crossover night, I was anointed on this altar, he prayed for me and I won the election.

Not up to eight months as the governor of this state, the COVID-19 pandemic came and I was part of the first set that contracted it. I thought it was going to take my life but everybody rose, kept praying for me and God answered the prayers.

So, I thank you all once again for your support, “You would have observed that, during our electioneering period, I used to conclude the activities with a song that goes thus: ‘oro wa o gbéjo wewe, ka sa ma dupe lo to,’ meaning “we don’t need to engage in long talks; we are only supposed to give thanks.”

The governor, who described his re-election as a divine journey, said: “I can liken my re-election victory to a ‘divine journey’ and I can explain. I am not INEC and did not fix the election date but tagged the second term Omituntun 2.0. The election that brought me in took place on the 9th of March, 2019. And they fixed the one for 2023 for the 11th of March, 2023.

“After the presidential election, it was shifted to the 18th of March, and while I was doing the calculation in my head, I divided 18 by 9, which gave me 2. So, I felt God had a hand in the journey. And in all my engagements with the fathers of faith, it is only one thing I do say – pray that God’s will alone be done.

“Before now, I kept telling God that if I won’t perform and not leave the kind of legacy I wish to, a legacy that will not move our people from poverty to prosperity, then I should not win the second term.

But everything went well and I can only say it happened by divine intervention. So, I am standing on God’s altar to promise the people of Oyo State that I will even work harder to bring more benefits to the people.”

He concluded by allaying the fears of the Oyo State people regarding his performance in office in the second term, noting that his plans for the state have been captured in the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023 to 2027.

He maintained that the administration will keep tracking its efforts on a yearly basis to ensure that the plans are achieved, even as he expressed belief in God to give the strength and wisdom to deliver on the plans.

Earlier, the presiding pastor of the Living Spring Church, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, offered prayers to God for the governor’s and his team’s success in the second term.

He told the congregation that the victory recorded by Governor Makinde was beyond the power of man, adding that it was the first time an overwhelming majority of Oyo people agreed to vote for one candidate.

While admonishing the people on the topic: “The Power of Praise,” Pastor Emmanuel said that thanksgiving is an application to God to do more.

He also said that he was impressed that the governor possesses the key ingredients of good leadership, including competence, character and performance, even as he urged Makinde to be concerned about leaving a good legacy in the second term.