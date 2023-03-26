Hakeem Gbadamos



The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere on Sunday tackled a Southeast leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, over a statement credited to him referring to Yoruba leaders of South-West as political rascals.



Afenifere, in a statement issued and signed by its National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, condemned the divisive comment credited to Iwuanyanwu and called on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to call Iwuanyanwu to order and should stop insulting the Yorubas.



He said the Yoruba leaders are still reviewing the comments credited to Iwuanyanwu and will be reaching out to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to seek clarification over the comment to know on whether Iwuanyanwu’s view is a reflection of what Ohanaeze Ndigbo indeed think of the Yorubas.



The statement read: “In the past few hours, Afenifere has been inundated with complaints by several Yoruba sons and daughters from all over the world regarding the comment made by the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.



“Their complaints were that at an event in Awka, Anambra State, on Saturday, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made a comment ridiculing the Yoruba race.



“We have since reviewed the video recording of the event and our leadership will be reaching out to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to seek clarification on why Chief Iwuanyanwu commented and whether his view is a reflection of what Ohanaeze Ndigbo indeed think of the Yorubas



“We hereby to warn the Chief not to insult the Yoruba. We are a proud nation. We are a hospitable race. All these should not be interpreted to mean weakness. In fact, it is a sign of being civilized. Enough of the provocation”



He said, “In line with the Yoruba ethos of Omoluabi, (good upbringing) we are hereby urging all Yorubas, and indeed all Nigerians, to remain calm and continue to show love to their Igbo compatriots and members of other ethnic nationalities. We are one people under one nation and one God.



“The Yorubas have a long association and partnership with our Igbo brothers and sisters. Our diversity is one of Nigeria’s strengths in the comity of nations and we should not allow politics, religion, ethnicity or anything else to divide us.



” We urge all Yorubas to continue to relate well with all other ethnic groups in Nigeria and abroad. Our common humanity is more important than any individual or group’s divisive antics or careless remarks.



“The Yorubas are known worldwide as promoters of peace, unity and orderliness. We should hold on strongly to those virtues in the interest of peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria and the world”