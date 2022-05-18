Make Oyo proud in forthcoming SSCE, Makinde’s wife charges students

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, has urged all students in Oyo State, especially those writing this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to be good ambassadors of the State by passing the examination with flying colours.

Mrs Makinde gave the charge during an educational empowerment programme where a total of 100 students across the 33 local government areas of the State had their senior school certificate examination (SSCE) fees paid for by the Omituntun for Life Foundation in conjunction with the Seyi Makinde Touching Lives Group.

Aside from having their SSCE fees paid for, the benefitting students also got a compendium of past questions to aid their examination preparation.

Describing education as a passport to a brighter future, the Oyo governor’s wife enjoined the students to be focused on succeeding in their educational pursuits as well as actualizing their dreams in life.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin remarked that the educational empowerment programme complemented the state government’s strides in education.

He particularly lauded the donor groups for targeting underprivileged families in selecting the 100 benefiting students.





Dignitaries at the event included Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Rahman Abdul-Raheem; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Faosat Sanni; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Christianah Abioye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Aminat Atere, former Senior Special Assistant, Diaspora to the Oyo State governor, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi, among others.

