Gunmen kill one in Ondo community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked and killed a 49-year-old man, Abayomi Olukoju, in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State when trying to escape being kidnapped.

The bandits, it was gathered had laid siege on the road while the victim who was travelling between Ajowa Akoko/ Akunnu road ran into them and tried to run away from the bandits.

Olukoju who was travelling on a motorcycle parked and took to his heel only to ran into some other members of the kidnappers who shot him from behind after he failed to stop.

According to a source, explained that Olukoju who was returning to his station was travelling to Obajana to resume duty on Monday, saying the deceased was a staff of Dangote company.

He, however, said the lifeless body of Olukoju was discovered by some travellers coming from Abuja in his pool of blood and reported the incident at the police station.

The source said some policemen from the area and soldiers visited the scene of the incident and combed the area but no arrest was made while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.





Speaking on the incident, Soji Ogedengbe lamented the incessant killings in the community, saying many residents of the community had been kidnapped and killed in the last few months.

Ogedengbe said the leadership of the community has put in place several measures to curtail the activities of the criminals through communal security arrangements but said bandits never stopped terrorising the people of the area.

He disclosed that farmers in area had stopped going to farmers and called security agencies and Amotekun in the state to come to the aid of the people of the area, saying the bandits always come to Akoko from Kogi, being a birder town.

He said that the influx of the heavily armed herdsmen to that area is making life miserable for farmers and the inhabitants of the area.

When contacted, the Area Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muri Agboola, who confirmed the incident said detectives from command had been deployed into the forest to arrest the killer of the deceased.

Gunmen kill one in Ondo community