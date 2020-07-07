Magu’s grilling enters day 2, as panel members arrive

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The anti-graft boss is facing allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The panel began its sitting on Monday with Magu dragged before it after being apprehended on the street in Wuse II Abuja by security officials.

Members of the panel were noticed at the venue of the interrogation by noon on Tuesday while a convoy of three cars, which appeared to be carrying an important guest drove into the premises at 12.37 pm.

It was not certain whether Magu was the principal official in the convoy.

It, however, had a Peugeot sedan sandwiched by two Toyota Hilux vans occupied by several security personnel who provided cover for the car.

After a brief screening by personnel of the Department of State Security at the gate, the convoy was waved on to join the panel.

Access was again denied to authorized persons including journalists by security details at the centre.

When Tribune Online approached the gate, one queried: “There’s is restriction. Where exactly are you going?”

