Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has moved some of his belongings out of the headquarters of the commission, Tribune Online can report authoritatively.

According to impeccable security sources, the EFCC boss instructed his aides to move his belongings from the office on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to the Presidency for the second day of his grilling.

The source disclosed that the aides came to the EFCC headquarters in two vehicles to pack some of the belongings while it was gathered that the aides may come again on Wednesday to pack what remains in the office.

This development came as the Presidency on Tuesday declared that the ongoing grilling of Magu is an affirmation that nobody under the present administration is above scrutiny.

According to facts made available to State House correspondents by a Presidency source in Abuja on Tuesday, the interrogation of the anti-graft boss is to give him the opportunity to clear himself of weight allegations.

The source maintained that the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The presidency source affirmed that the holder of an elevated office such as the chairman of the EFCC must be above suspicion.

It assured that the administration will not prejudge anyone as it could be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

The source stated: “The panel investigating allegations against acting EFCCChairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, nit was needful that the acting chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy. In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story