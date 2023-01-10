MAG Foundation unveils in Osun, pledges to add values to less privileged ones

A humanitarian non- governmental Organization (NGO) known as Muniratu Amope Grace Foundation (MAG-F) was on Sunday unveiled in Osogbo, Osun state capital with a pledge to add values to less privileged ones between 1,000 and 1,500 in the year 2023.

The group added that, it’s aim would also focus on execution of empowerment projects that will reduce the spate of poverty among people in the society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme, the founder of the empathetic group, Mrs. Sanni Olajumoke Grace explained that, the foundation will also focus on administration of scholarships and grants to students and schools, implementation of healthcare interventions in undeserved communities and support for marginalized individuals such as women,girls,youths and older adults.

According to her, “our programme design will incorporate physical and virtual interventions and will adopt a bottom-top approach hinged on appropriate need-driven orientation. The mission is also,to be leader in the not- for-profit space acting as a change agent for earthly life improvement, enhanced human welfare, and infectious compassion.”

” We also aim to create need – based solutions to challenges of indigent individuals and underserved communities to positively impact lives ànd foster sustainable development.”

While listing compassion, service,impact, charity, development, advocacy and sustainability as the N.G.O’s core values to add to humanities, Mrs. Sanni said, “kindness” is also her watchword to humanity.

She pledged to dedicate her life to being kind to all and sundry in the society saying, being kind to people could be painful but, at the end of the day, it brings joy and happiness to both the doer and the receiver.

“The foundation is being put in place to undertake projects on social – economic well- being, policy, and environmental impacts across Nigeria. it is also to meant to effectively contribute towards achieving the sustainable development goals(SDGs).

The founder who argued that, kindness liberates humanity, charged people to be kind to one another in all their engagements to make life, a worth living one.

In her own speech at the Occasion, Dr. Oluwatoyin Aladejana, Representing Daytal Consult, A firm specializes in business consultations, Recruitment and enterpreneurship training said, founding of MAG foundation was not for the owner to maximize profits to herself but, to empower the less privileged ones for them to belong in any given society.





She hinted that, the Programme would focus on giving out loans to the beneficiaries without interest, assisting of sick ones in hospitals, empowering of people for them to empower others also, giving of loans to women for trading and to set them up to become productive to their immediate environments.

The academic scholar who described the life of the foundation founders as empathetic, full of love and lace with inexplicable kindness and simplicity, prayed to God Almighty to strengthen her the more to be able to add more values to people in the society.

Dr. Aladejana however charged beneficiaries of the loans and those that might have been empowered in one way or the other by the foundation to make utilise the opportunity judiciously to encourage the benefactor to do more for them and others in the future.

Meanwhile, items like mattresses, generating sets and other valuable items were given to some people at the occasion by founder of the foundation.