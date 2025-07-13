Politics

LP’s Abure visits Wike in Abuja

Lawrence Bajah
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Julius Abure,
The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure paid a visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.
 
The meeting was confirmed on Sunday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, via a post on his X, previously Twitter handle.
 
The development comes amid an internal crisis within the Labour Party.
 
 
Olayinka posted four photographs of Abure with the FCT Minister in the Minister’s Abuja home, with the caption: “National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, during his visit to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja today.”
 
No reason was given for the meeting but it is believed the meeting has a lot to do with the current political realignment going on in the country, ahead of 2027 elections.
 
 

