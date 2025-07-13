National youth council dismisses president’s expulsion

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dismissed rumours of the purported expulsion of its president, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, by those it described as mischief-makers and unscrupulous elements within the Youth Council.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its annual national congress held recently in Port Harcourt attended by National Executives of NYCN, over 28 State chapters of the Youth Council including the FCT as well as members of the Advisory Council of NYCN, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiatives, Monitoring, and Delivery.

The Council described allegations made against its president as misleading, malicious and unfounded, attributing them to the handiwork of those it recently expelled from NYCN for flagrant violations of its constitution.

While urging all levels of government, corporate organisations and the general public to discountenance the rumour in its entirety, the national youth body called on the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to be wary of such mischief-makers, whose stock-in-trade is to create confusion and foment crisis in NYCN. It also called on the relevant security agencies to investigate the unfounded rumour and take appropriate action to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order in the youth constituency across the country.

The communique signed by NYCN secretary general, Barrister Suleiman Abubakar said the Congress passed a vote of confidence in the Sukubo Sara-Igbe-led National Executives of NYCN, empowering them to take necessary disciplinary actions by invoking relevant sections of its constitution against members who indulge in acts of insubordination, impersonation, conducting illegal elective congresses, running parallel government, financial malfeasance and other unlawful acts that violate its constitution adding that it is to serve as deterrent, preserve the spirit and letter of the NYCN constitution, and uphold its sanctity.

The communique read, “The NYCN, at the Congress, unanimously adopted the report of its Constitutional Amendment which amended its 2018 constitution, resolving ambiguities and grey areas to provide clarity and direction for the smooth and effective administration of the council.

“The amendment aims to strengthen the organisational framework, enhance operational efficiency and ensure that the National Youth Council of Nigeria remains responsive to the evolving needs of Nigerian youth.

“Key highlights of the NYCN constitutional amendments which takes immediate effect include increase in age limit for membership, creation of diaspora chapters, expansion of membership composition of its National Executive Council (NEC), establishment of community youth councils of NYCN to facilitate greater participation of youths from the grassroots and broader coverage of NYCN across Nigeria’s youth demographic, among other amendments.

“The NYCN, at the Congress, also received and unanimously adopted the report of its Affiliation and Revalidation Committee, which validated 83 voluntary youth organizations out of 104 and de-affiliated 21 others that failed to meet the revalidation requirements.

“The exercise ensured that affiliated groups align with the NYCN’s constitution and regulatory requirements, especially registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, thereby maintaining the integrity and legitimacy of the NYCN.

“Meanwhile, ahead of its forthcoming National Elective Congress in September 2025, the National Youth Council of Nigeria has constituted two committees with six-member each, the Congress Planning Committee and Electoral Committee to oversee the conduct of the elective congress to usher in new national executives of the Youth Council.

“The membership of the committees constituted at its Management meeting in Port Harcourt comprised of representatives drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country, ensuring broad representation and inclusivity.”

