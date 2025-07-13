Kwara South: Market leaders back call for Igbomina’s turn

Leaders of major markets (Babalojas and Iyaloja) across the seven local government areas of Kwara South senatorial district of the state have thrown their weight behind the call for zoning of the Kwara South senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis, in the interest of justice and fairness.

This position was canvassed during a meeting with the leadership of Orisun Igbomina, a sociocultural organization of the indigenes, where Babaloja and Iyaloja of Omu Aran, Offa, and other major markets in the district were present.

Iyaloja of Offa, Alhaja Idiat Ishola, in her remarks, said that other parts of Kwara South (Ibolos and Ekiti) should allow the Igbomina axis to occupy the senatorial seat come 2027, having supported the other axis in previous elections.

Iyaloja, who said that there are competent hands in the Igbomina axis capable of making an impact for people of the district when elected, urged stakeholders in the district to support the call.

Also speaking, Iyaloja of Omu Aran, Mrs. Kemi Oyinloye, recalled that the last six years had witnessed representation of Senator Lola Ashiru from the Ibolo axis at the Senate, following 12 unbroken years of Senator Simon Ajibola from the Ekiti axis.

Oyinloye said that it would have been 20 years of senatorial representation without inclusion of the Igbominas by the end of Senator Ashiru’s tenure in 2027.

She then appealed to stakeholders in the district to employ the spirit of brotherhood that the senatorial district is known for to ensure the right thing is done by ceding the Kwara South senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis.

The Babaloja of Oke Ero, Chief Ogunniyi Lawrence Olayinka noted that the call for shifting the senatorial representation of Kwara South to Igbomina axis is a welcome development. He expressed readiness to join hands with all well-meaning Kwara Southerners to ensure Igbomina produces the next Senator for Kwara South in 2027.

Since June 2024, Orisun Igbomina, through its National President, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, has been advocating for zoning of the Kwara South senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis come 2027.

“In 2027, for us in Kwara South, it is Igbomina’s turn to ensure the longstanding imbalance in power rotation in the state is resolved, and there is no better time to achieve that than now.

While recalling, Awoyale said that, “Kwara South is a tripod, consisting of Igbomina, Ekiti, and Ibolo extractions. Since the return of democracy in 1999, we’ve had four Senators within that 25 years, out of which Igbomina only served five years, while Ekiti and Ibolo served 12 years and eight years, respectively”.