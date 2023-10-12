The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo alongside 58 others to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello said, the Committee, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as chairman, gave the approval at its 159th plenary session held in Abuja on Thursday.

The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The statement said the meeting further considered four different petitions written against some of the Applicants for the prestigious rank and determined that the petitions lacked merit and were consequently dismissed.

The new awardees for the year 2023, in order of seniority in the Bar are, Felix Ota Offia, Lawrence Bankole Falade, Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie, Folashade Abosede Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Daniel Osinach Uruakpa, Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Babatunde Adeoye and Babaseyi Sigismund Joseph.

Others are, Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Ngozi Chido Olehi, Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma,

Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Olayiwola Emmanuel Afolabi, Sule Shu’aibu, Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju, Shehu Wada Abdullahi, Bamidele Olawoye Ubironke, Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Funmi Falana and Felix Tamaraudenkemefa Okorotie.

Also considered for the award of the SAN rank are, Seun Oluwagbenga Ajayi, Friday Ramses Aku Onoja, Agada John Elachi, Bola Rasaq Gold, Paul Kasimanwuna Maduemene, Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Oluwole Aladedoye, Paulyn Osobhase Abhulimen, Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Christopher Adapar Umar, Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna, Yemi Adewale M’sbaudeen Adesina, Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Olumide Akinwale Olujinmi, Musaadamu Aliyu, Fidelis Chukwunonye Mbadugha Onyemaechi Chukwudi Adiukwu and Ikechukwu Philip Onuoma.

The rest are, Yakubu Philimon, Johnny Ungwugwaye Agim, Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Isaiah Bozimo, Prisca Ozoilesike, Yahaya Dan’asabe Dangana, Adedayo Samuel Adedeji, Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Musa Ahmed Attah, Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Olayemi Badewole and the lone successful academic applicant, Prof Babatunde Adetunji Oni.

According to Hajo Sarki Bello, the swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful Applicants has been scheduled to take place on Monday, November 27, 2023.

