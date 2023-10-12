United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) has advised Kano State government on how they could address the high number of out-of-school children which stands at 989,234 in the State.

This is just as the organisation said there is a need for not just to place high budget for education but once the budget is approved, the funds should reach the education sector, executed and implemented properly so out-of-school menace can be magnified.

Disclosing this on Thursday during a press conference in Kano, the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, said the state has the highest number of out-of-school children and which contributes to the country’s indices as the highest with out-of-school children worldwide.

He however urged the state government to borrow a leaf from a program it implemented in the North West region within 10 years which helped to return about 1.5 million children to school.

She proffers the need for the state government to accelerate its efforts as it has already demonstrated political will to change the narratives noting that the state stands a better chance to become a game changer in the country.

“We have 900,000 children out of school in Kano State. That requires acceleration.

“And we have proven as UNICEF with other stakeholders by supporting the state governments in North West including Kano in sending 1.5 million children back to school. And this happened in 10 years.

“So if Kano has 900,000 children out of school, and we said with this methodology, we brought back 1.5 million to school in 10 years, Kano can accelerate and for instance in some years end off the problem and attain zero out of school.”

She added; “Kano can definitely be a game changer for the entire country. Whatever good that happens in Kano is good for the country likewise whatever good that doesn’t happen in Kano has effect on the country.

“We cannot continue to highlight the problems, we need to emphasize that these problems have solutions.

“And some of these solutions can be done in short time. What we need is political will and that is already expressed with all the authorities whom I met in the school in the state and who expressed that Education is a priority for Kano”.

