LP raises alarm over alleged plot to cause confusion, discredit Nenadi Usman

The crisis in the Labour Party has reverberated in its Kagarko Local Government Area chapter in Kaduna State, where members are raising the alarm over alleged plots to discredit the membership of the National Caretaker Committee Chairman (NCC) of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman.

The alleged plots to discredit is being blamed on the faction led by the National Chairman of the LP, Mr Julius Abure, and his sympathisers.

The Chairman of the party in the local government, Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna Chairman, and his Secretary, Hassan Suleiman, in a statement on Wednesday, also alerted security agencies and stakeholders to the alleged steps taken by some members of the Abure camp to impose “an illegal leadership on the Kagarko chapter of Labour Party.”

The party stated, “This unfortunate move, orchestrated by elements intent on discrediting the image and authority of the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, represents a calculated and failed attempt to destabilise our party’s progress at the grassroots and national levels.

“We therefore categorically declare as follows: Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna remains the constitutionally recognised Chairman of the Labour Party in Kagarko LGA, along with his duly elected executive members. Any individual or group parading themselves as alternative party leadership in the LGA are impostors and are acting outside the bounds of the law and party constitution.

“The purported attempt to impose some persons as the Kagarko LGA party executives is a politically motivated charade aimed at sowing confusion and undermining the integrity of our national leadership. We therefore urge the peace-loving people of Kagarko LGA and the general public to disregard these fraudulent claims and the agents promoting them.

“The Labour Party in Kagarko LGA affirms its unwavering loyalty to the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, and hereby pass a vote of confidence in her capable and transparent leadership.

“Any attempt by external forces – reportedly aligned with some suspended members of the party at the national level – to forcibly impose an illegitimate leadership in Kagarko LGA will be strongly resisted through all legal, political, and democratic means available to us.

“We advise media organisations, the general public, and relevant authorities to beware of impersonators and mischief-makers peddling misinformation.

“The general public is hereby advised to note that only communications and statements issued by Chairman Zephaniah Yohanna and his executive team should be regarded as the official voice of the Labour Party in Kagarko LGA.

“We therefore urge all loyal party members, stakeholders, and supporters to remain calm, vigilant, and united in defense of the Labour Party’s constitution, structures, and democratic values.”

