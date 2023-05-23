As part of its commitment to supporting the educational sector in Nigeria, LOTUS Bank, a leading non-interest financial institution, has donated a brand-new 18-seater bus to Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The donation was made alongside other contributions, which include the renovation of the college’s Banking & Finance Department, the provision of office equipment for the department, and the award of cash prizes to the Best Graduating Student and Best Female Student.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Managing Director, Kafilat Araoye, expressed that a conducive environment and adequate resources are key to achieving growth, productivity, and results. She added that transportation is also important to the operational success of any entity.

“This is an opportunity to give back to our institutions, with these renovations and provisions, we hope they will serve as added resources to improve the productivity and mobility of key stakeholders within the Yaba College of Technology community.

We see the prizes to our students as a form of encouragement for them to continue to strive for excellence, and success and to embrace equity in banking for sustainability,” she said.

The team at Yaba College of Technology expressed their gratitude and excitement about the facelift and donations to the Banking & Finance Department and encouraged Lotus Bank to continue to provide support to their stakeholders and community as they fulfil their Corporate Social Responsibility.

In addition to the bus donation, LOTUS Bank also renovated the Banking & Finance Department and provided office equipment to support the department’s academic activities.

The bank also awarded cash prizes of N500,000 and N350,000 to the Best Graduating Student and Best Female Graduating Student respectively, to encourage academic excellence.

