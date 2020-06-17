Lotto attendant, one other die in Onitsha road accident

A fatal road traffic accident that occurred in front of Peace Mass Transit Park Upper-Iweka Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, claimed the lives of a young female lotto attendant and one other person on Tuesday evening.

Tribune Online gathered that the crash happened Mercedes Benz Tipper with registration number XA44NSK had a brake failure and lost of control while in transit.

The tipper was driven by 55-year-old man, Mr Okafor Patrick Ndubuisi of Ogbauru street, Okpoko in Onitsha who is currently in police custody.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Anambra State Sector Command, Mr Pascal A. Anigbo, who confirmed the accident in a statement said, a total of 10 victims (5 male adults and 5 female adults) were involved in the crash, two female were confirmed dead while eight (3 females and 5 males) sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently responding to treatment at Toronto Hospital Onitsha.

According to him, at about 6.10 pm on Tuesday, a fatal road traffic crash was recorded in front of Peace Mass Transit Park Upper-Iweka axis, Onitsha.

He said, the driver of the tipper lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed and in the process rammed into people including a young female lotto attendant and another were confirmed dead by doctors at Toronto Hospital, where the victims were rushed to by the FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost, Onitsha.

Meanwhile, he said the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic.

Consequently, the Command urged the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto Hospital Onitsha for possible identification of victims.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC, Anambra State Command, Mr Andrew A. Kumapayi, while sending his condolences to the families of the dead and wishing the injured victims quick recovery, has admonished vehicle owners and drivers, especially articulated vehicles, to always ensure that their vehicles are checked and serviced regularly, including their braking systems, before embarking on any trip.”

He also advised drivers to always drive defensively, with maximum concentration and they should be very observant before overtaking other vehicles.