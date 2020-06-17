Katsina protest: Police arrest CNG leader

Following Tuesday’s protest against insecurity in the north, the Police has arrested the leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Sharif.

Sharif who is the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is currently being detained at the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Tribune Online reports.

In a terse statement issued to the Tribune Online and signed by the spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, CNG stated that Sharif was arrested immediately after the protest in Katsina on Tuesday.

Recall that on Tuesday, thousands of youths from all over the Northern states under the umbrella of CNG converged on Katsina to protest the incessant killings in the region by bandits.

The protest, it was gathered, was the first leg of protest organised by the group while the second leg is to take place simultaneously in the remaining 18 states in the North on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story