Lockdown: Kano mobile courts convict 400 defaulters

The Mobile Courts established by the Kano State government to enforce compliance with lockdown and stay-at-home order, has convicted over 400 defaulters in the past three days in the state.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Judiciary, Mr Baba Jibo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on April 27, ordered a 14-day total lockdown of the state, aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jibo said the mobile courts were established to try defaulters during the lockdown period and any other issues related to the order.

He disclosed that the courts had convicted hundreds of defaulters between Thursday and Saturday, adding that they were subjected to community service punishment to sweep some selected areas.

Jibo added that the convicts were fine ranging between N200 and above as penalties for their offences, while others were asked to embark on the sensitisation of their communities on the effect of COVID-19.

“We also arrested some tricycle with 11 persons violating the lockdown order, and a vehicle conveying over 1,000 touch lights heading to Falgore area of Tudun Wada Local Government of the state..”

According to him, the vehicle and the passengers arrested were handed over to the police for further investigations.

NAN reports that the courts had earlier convicted 135 defaulters between Monday and Tuesday.

(NAN)

