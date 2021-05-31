Local stock market opens week bullish, investors N95bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, was bullish as the All Share Index (ASI) gains 0.47 per cent to close at 38,437.88 basis points.

The positive outing brought the Year-to-Date (YtD) performance of the ASI to stand at -4.55 per cent.

Consequently, the bullish move pushed the equities market capitalisation to cross above the N20 trillion mark to stand at N20.035 trillion as investors earned N95 billion.

The market breadth, however, failed to move in conformity with the All-Share Index as 17 counters in the gainers’ chart were matched with 23 counters in the losers’ chart.

The performance chart indicated that MRS, Vitafoam, Chams, PZ and AIICO Insurance led the top gainer’s list as the best-performing stocks with 9.6 per cent, 8.9 per cent, 5.0 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent respective increase.
Conversely, Royal Exchange, Chi PLC, Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Mutual Benefit and Regal Insurance populated the top losers’ chart.

Most sectoral indices closed in tandem with the ASI save for the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors that lost 0.51 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively as NSE ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades declined in the session with daily traded volume standing at 202 million units, an 11.73 per cent decrease from a volume of 229 million units traded in the previous session.

Market turnover also followed suit as it dipped in the session by 42.26 per cent to stand at N2.120 billion against a value of N3.671 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Vertas Kapital was the most traded stock of the day, as it is flanked in the trading session by Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and FBN Holdings to complete the list of the five most traded stocks in terms of volume of trades.
With regards to the value of traded stocks, Zenith Bank, Seplat, Nestlé, Dangote Cement and Flour Mills of Nigeria made up the top five performers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.

VERDICT: False.Local stock market opens week bullish, investors N95bn

Local stock market opens week bullish, investors N95bn

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Business News

FirstBank promotes 1,179 staff

Business News

Bulls tighten grip on local stock market as investors gain N36bn

Business News

If you are looking for hair products that will help you grow healthy hair then Ju…

Top News

Shoprite ownership changes hands

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More