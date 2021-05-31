Governorship election will hold in Anambra, says INEC Chairman

Despite the spate of arson and destruction of property belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakubu Mahmoud has assured Nigerians that the Governorship election will hold in 2022.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the National Commissioner of the commission, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola gave the assurance in his remark at the opening of the National Retreat On The Validation Of The Draft INEC 2022-2026 Strategic Plan (SP) And Strategic Programme Of Action (SPA) held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mahmoud stated that the commission is committed to the discharge of its statutory responsibilities of improving and sustaining democracy in the country.

He added that in order to develop a system to institutionalise continuous improvement at all levels towards its mandate, the commission had since 2012 adopted the use of strategic planning to carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.

” To further strengthen the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections, the Commission is preparing the 3rd Strategic Plan and Strategic Programme of Action 2022 to 2026.

” These drafts, Strategic Plan and Strategic Programme of Action were developed following a comprehensive review of the INEC 2017-2021 SP&SPA, and have been reviewed both at States and Zonal levels. Therefore, these documents are blueprints designed to help the Commission develop a pragmatic roadmap that will serve as a practical guide for its work in the next 5years”, said Mahmoud.

In his speech, the Project Coordinator, European Centre For Electoral Support (ECES), Hamza Fassi-Fihri, said that the retreat took place at a period the Commission was busy engaging with several other important aspects of the electoral process, adding that the electoral environment would depend on the review of the electoral legal framework and of the constitution review process.

Fassi-Fihri added that the Strategic Plan would provide a global vision of the Commission’s principles of action and detailing key resources that would be necessary towards the delivery of successful, credible and inclusive elections for all Nigerians.

