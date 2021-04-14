Local equities market rebounds, advances by 0.09%

The Nigerian equities on Wednesday close trading activities in the green zone as sentiments reverse from bullish run to end with 0.09 per cent marginal growth.

Specifically, the local bourse index rose by 0.09 per cent close at 38,636.15 basis points amid renewed positive investors sentiment.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the Nigerian Exchange All Share Index (NGX ASI) fell to -4.05 per cent.

Notably, trading on Wednesday was influenced by buying pressure on large caps such as MTN Nigeria, FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank and Guinness Nigeria stocks. Hence their respective share prices increased by 0.63 per cent, 2.03 per cent, 0.46 per cent and 9.96 per cent.

However, the Exchange printed more losers than gainer at the close of the trading session as 22 stocks recorded losses as against 14 stocks that appreciated.

However, sectorial performance remained bearish as four out of the five indices tracked closed in the red zone, the NSE

The insurance index led the laggards by 2.20 per cent, followed by NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices by 0.20 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.01 per cent respectively.

On the positive side, the NSE Consumer Goods index rose by 0.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, trading activity was mixed as total deals and value of stocks traded fell by 0.60 per cent and 21.91 per cent to 3,987 deals and N2.2 billion respectively; however, the volume of goods traded rose by 33.16 per cent to 0.28 billion units.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Local equities market rebounds ; Local equities market rebounds ; Local equities market rebounds.