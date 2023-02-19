By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others has said it will now start charging a subscription fee to verify an account on Facebook and Instagram.

The Founder, Mark Zuckerberg following a similar move by his counterpart, Elon Musk of Twitter, made this announcement on Sunday.

Meta Verified, which will roll out first in Australia and New Zealand this week, will let users “verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS.

“We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon’ he concluded.

Credit: Mark Zuckerberg

——

Follow us for more news to stay abreast.