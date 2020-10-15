LGC election: BASIEC distributes sensitive, non-sensitive materials

Ahead of the next Saturday local government elections, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has distributed sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all the 20 LGAs in the state with assurance that the Commission is ready for the exercise.

While distributing the materials on Thursday, Chairman of BASIEC, Alh Tata Umar assured that every necessary step for a free, fair and acceptable election have been put in place saying that, aside from unforeseen circumstances, the exercise will be hitch-free.

Tata Umar warned all personnel recruited for the exercise to ensure that rules and regulations were followed declaring that anyone found wanting will be dealt with in line with the relevant laws guiding the electoral process.

He then declared that the Commission has procured 12,000 face masks to be distributed to all personnel that will be used for the conduct of the exercise stressing that COVID-19 pandemic protocol will be adhered to during the exercise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.