LG Polls: Kebbi electoral commission disqualifies all PDP candidates

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, has condemned the decision of the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) to disqualify all its candidates contesting today’s Local Government Elections in the state, describing it as a joke taken too far.

The Chairman of the Party in the state, Alhaji Bello Usman Suru, while addressing newsmen on Thursday night at the party’s secretariat, expressed the party’s displeasure at the decision of the electoral body’s reasons for the disqualification, which he said were not acceptable to the PDP.

Suru said his party had fulfilled all laid down rules and regulations concerning the electoral processes in the state and he, therefore, called on the electoral body to immediately withdraw the letter written by the body to the effect and allow PDP candidates to participate in the elections.

“I am calling on the chairman of the electoral body to immediately withdraw the letter he wrote to us disqualifying our candidates from participating in the elections or else, PDP will approach the appropriate Court of law to seek legal redress,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The party chairman called on the supporters of the PDP across the state to remain calm and be law abiding as all necessary steps were being taken to address the issue.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the electoral body’s chairman, Alhaji Mera, were unsuccessful as phone calls put across to him were not answered and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the commission said he was not aware of the development, but promised to confirm the development and get back to newsmen.