Abducted Warri lawyers, driver regain freedom

Three members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, Delta State, and their driver who were abducted by gunmen along Benin-Auchi Road, on February 2, 2022, have been freed.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, Chief Emmanuel Uti in a statement made available to journalists in Warri.

Fred Aburu, Isreal Unurierume, Eda Gbejule, and Kome Esike (the driver of their vehicle), who were abducted along Benin-Auchi Road, were released today, February 5, at about 1.05 a.m.

Chief Uti said the abductees had since been united with their families.

“The joy and relief this has brought to us as a branch cannot be expressed in simple terms.

“We are indeed very grateful to God, the members of NBA Benin Branch (Lion Bar), and all who showed support and solidarity to the families of our colleagues and the branch during this harrowing experience occasioned by the traumatic incident

“This kidnap incident has brought to fore the need for the Edo State government to take steps to clear the forest from the Ogbemudia Farms axis along the Benin-Auchi Road up to Ekpoma and the need for every police area command in Edo and Delta State to be equipped with phone tracking devices to help in curbing this security menace that the nation is grappling with.

“In conclusion, we are indeed grateful to our creator and wish to assure all that the branch will always lend its voice on suggestions and steps to be taken in tackling these security challenges.

“We will not fail in our duties in pursuit of upholding the rule of law in our state.

“We remain committed to the safety and welfare of members of the Bar and the progress of our Nation,” Chief Uti said.