UK unveils new trade reforms to boost exports, create jobs across Africa

African exporters, including those in Nigeria, are set to benefit from a fresh wave of UK trade reforms aimed at deepening economic ties and driving job creation across the continent.

The new measures, announced on 10th July under the UK’s Trade for Development initiative, promise to simplify access for developing countries to the UK market while supporting Africa’s regional trade ambitions.

A key feature of the UK trade reforms is the simplification of rules of origin under the Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS).

This change will allow countries like Nigeria to source inputs from across Africa when producing finished goods for export to the UK, all while maintaining tariff-free access.

The move is expected to not only boost exports to the UK but also enhance trade within Africa, complementing the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA) estimated $3.4 trillion potential.

Speaking on the new measures, UK Minister for Development Jenny Chapman said, “The world is changing. Countries in the Global South want a different relationship with the UK as a trading partner and investor, not as a donor.

“These new rules will make it easier for developing countries to trade more closely with the UK. This is good for their economies and for UK consumers and businesses.”

In her remarks, UK Minister for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander noted, “No country has ever lifted itself out of poverty without trading with its neighbours. Over recent decades, trade has been an essential ingredient in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty around the globe.”

In addition to the DCTS upgrades, the UK will provide targeted support to help African exporters meet UK standards and navigate customs processes more efficiently. It also aims to strengthen trade in services, including digital, legal, and financial services, through future trade agreements.

The UK’s Trade for Development offer aligns with its broader trade strategy, which seeks to unlock growth through global partnerships and emerging markets.

Launched in 2023 after the UK’s exit from the EU, the DCTS now covers 65 countries, offering reduced or zero tariffs on thousands of products. Last year alone, goods worth over £3.2 billion imported from Africa benefited from UK trade preferences.

The new reforms reflect the UK’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth in partner countries while ensuring British consumers and businesses continue to access high-quality, affordable goods from around the world.

