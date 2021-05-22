LG poll: OYSIEC Chairman apologises, announces new election day for Ido LG

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has announced Sunday as new day for conduct of Chairmanship and councillorship election for Ido local government area of Oyo State.

OYSIEC Chairman, Mr Isiaka Olagunju announced this new election day hours after he had earlier pronounced local government election for Ido suspended.

He, especially, apologised and accepted responsibility for the error of omission of the logo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on the ballot papers for Ido local government, which warranted suspension of the election.

He said the new election day was arrived at following assurance from the ballot papers supplier that a corrected set of ballot papers will be delivered before end of Saturday.

Olagunju added that there will be a repeat of movement restriction during the hours of election on Sunday.

He said, “Recall few minutes ago, I announced the suspension of electoral activities at Ido Local Government Council due to the omission of the logo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

We have contacted our supplier who has assured that the ballot papers will be delivered today. In that wise, we have adjourned the suspended election at Ido local government to tomorrow starting from 8am to 3pm.

“There will also be restriction of movement within Ido local government council.

“We want to appeal and apologise profusely to all concerned for the inconveniences we have caused particularly people of Ido local government and supporters of all political parties that are participating in this election. It is inadvertent; we regret the error and I take full responsibility.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE