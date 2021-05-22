Ex-President Jonathan mourns Gen. Attahiru, others

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
PDP Governors' forum mourns, prayers for Attahiru, FCT minister extends deepest, Late COAS Attahiru, Reps minority caucus mourns, Gen Attahiru's death shocking

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers in an air crash on Friday. 

In a message of condolence to the families of the deceased officers Dr. Jonathan described them as patriots who died with their boots on.

ALSO READ: LG poll: OYSIEC Chairman apologises, announces new election day for Ido LG

It read: “I extend my condolences to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff and other military officers who died on Friday in an air crash in Kaduna State.

“The death of these officers is a national tragedy, as the victims were patriots who died with their boots on, in our collective quest for peace and security. 

“May God console the families of all the bereaved and restore unto them strength and peace.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

LG poll: OYSIEC Chairman apologises, announces new election day for Ido LG

Top News

Attahiru, others’ death shows depth of military sacrifice — Osinbajo

Latest News

EFCC’s probe of PDP finances a witch-hunt ― Governors’ Forum

Latest News

Oyo LG poll: Voters turnout averages 30% across polling units

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More