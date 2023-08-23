On Wednesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State announced a slight adjustment in the schedule of its primary for all chairmanship and councilorship aspirants who had been cleared to participate in the exercise.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of Oyo APC, Mr Olawale Sadare, the primary earlier scheduled for this Friday and next Monday will now take place.

In the new schedule, primaries in all the wards and local government areas in both Oyo Central and Oyo North Senatorial districts will be held on Friday, while all the wards and local government areas in Oyo South will be held next Monday.

The statement reiterated the party’s adoption of a direct primary mode to accommodate all registered party members in the decision to pick candidates.

“On the day of the primary, delegates are expected to gather at the designated venue in each ward and undertake the accreditation process, which shall be followed by a headcount of delegates found in the queue behind each aspirant or their recognised agent, while the aspirant with the simple majority would be declared the winner by the relevant official deployed for the exercise by the party,” the statement held.

The party added that the rescheduling was also necessitated by the need to effectively handle the overwhelming number of aspirants that obtained Expression of Interest forms across wards and local government areas of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…





FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..