LG poll: Oyo govt approves N279.5m for ballot papers production

The Oyo State Government has approved the sum of N279, 500,000 to print 2.6million ballot papers for use in the Local Government Election in the state scheduled for 15, May 2021.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun made this disclosure, while briefing journalists on the resolutions of the state executive council meeting, held on Tuesday.

He explained that the ballot papers were awarded to Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, Lagos, to be produced at N100 per sheet, while VAT and other charges amounted to N19,500,000.

He said the state awarded the ballot papers production to the Lagos based firm to guarantee security and credibility of the materials to be used for the forthcoming local government election.

On his own part, the state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin said the state had approved N1,201,760 for the reconstruction of the Oyo Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

According to Shangodoyin, the building is to be moved from looking like a boys’ hostel to a modern structure.

He stated that the project scheduled for completion in the next six months will house the governor, deputy governor, chalets, modern furniture and fittings.

On controversy around the construction of the Engineer Lere Adigun Government Reserved Area (GRA) in the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) premises, state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Abiodun Abdu-Raheem said the State Government was not presently pulling down quarters occupied by staff.

Abdu-Raheem said pulling down of structures occupied by the BCOS staff will begin when the state government reaches understanding with the workers and gives the necessary quit notices.

At present, however, Abdu-Raheem said the state government was bulldozing buildings that are moribund, deemed inhabitable, abandoned.

The Lands Commissioner especially stated that earthmoving equipment had been moved to the construction site two months ago and that no new equipment was taken to the site in the past few days.

He also decried notions that the BCOS land was for staff quarters, noting that it was acquired for public use.

It was however gathered that the staff of the quarters not yet marked for demolition have been given three months’ notice to leave, with the state government targeting a six months timeline to bring up the Lere Adigun GRA.

