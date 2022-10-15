LG election: Osun records low turnout, as Oyetola casts vote, describes exercise rancour-free

Low turnout of voters was recorded in the Osun state local government election held across the state on Saturday.

The conduct of the exercise was delayed in many local governments as the state Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) officials came to some polling units behind the scheduled time.

Also, some voters who signified intentions to participate in the exercise, arrived late to their different polling units, while many shunned the exercise describing it as unnecessary.

While casting his vote at his polling unit, Ward 1 Unit 002, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, the governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola along with his wife, Kafayat, described the entire electoral process as peaceful, orderly and rancour-free.

According to him, “this is an indication that the nation’s democracy is thriving and progressing steadily.”

He also hailed the electoral body, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OSIEC) for its resolve and commitment to have a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable electoral process.

The Governor also lauded the efforts of the security agencies for maintaining peace and order in all the polling units where the election is taking place.

“I thank God, the process has been very peaceful, orderly and rancour-free. My wife and I just cast our votes for the candidates of our choice and I believe that is exactly what is happening in virtually all the polling units in the State.

“Local government election is very important. Local government is the heartbeat of contact in government, so it is important for all of us to exercise our civic responsibility by casting our votes for the candidates of our choice.

“I must commend the security agencies for maintaining adequate security in most of the polling units. I believe the process is largely free and I believe we are going to have a very conducive environment throughout the entire process.

“I must commend the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OSIEC) for doing its best to ensure people come out to vote and for ensuring that election materials arrive on time at the polling units.

“People deserve to have elected representatives at the local level which is the reason for the election that is happening here today. It is quite commendable. Security agencies are up to the task. I commend the people particularly our party members for coming out en masse to cast their ballots. Indeed, our democracy is thriving,” Oyetola added.

