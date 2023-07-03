President Bola Tinubu has met with the newly appointed security heads, after which the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, declared that they will work tirelessly for peace and security, saying: “Let’s get our lives back.”

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting at the presidential villa Abuja on Monday, he said they were in the president’s office to assure him of their loyalty, noting that Tinubu made the right choice in appointing them.

Ribadu said the president restated his admonition to them to work as a team and expects them to deliver on their assignment.

He said: “We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria, and Nigerians.

“We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability, and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver, and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.”

While noting that the task before the security heads is enormous, the NSA assured that it would be done.

He said: “Yes, and it is going to be done, Insha Allah,” pointing out that the situation has started to improve in the country as he noted that the crime rate has gone down since the advent of the current administration.

He was asked about the starting point of their assignment, Ribadu stated: “Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country.

“If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down. It will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.





“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity. They are probably some of the best we have, and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver. Thank you very much.”

Apart from the NSA, others present in the meeting were the Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

