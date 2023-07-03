Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has emphasized that his administration is not engaging in political vendetta but rather focused on the progress of the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, made this statement during a speech while receiving the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who paid a Sallah homage. He challenged critics to keep records of his work and judge him after he completes his tenure.

The Governor’s statement is likely in response to the outcry that followed his administration’s policy reversals, mass dismissal of civil servants employed by his predecessor, and the demolition of structures in public spaces within the first 30 days in office.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, which was made available to journalists in Kano on Monday, Governor Yusuf lamented how individuals in power could seize public property and convert it for personal use.

However, he disclosed that his principal had tasked cabinet members to collaborate with the council chairmen in the various local governments to identify critical issues requiring government attention.

Governor Yusuf, while addressing the emir, also directed the Commissioner of Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran, to work tirelessly to ensure the smooth restoration of health services at Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital within two weeks.

According to the statement, Alhaji Yusuf affirmed his administration’s commitment to effectively implement the free maternity policy.

“The governor also reiterated the NNPP-led government’s commitment to refuse evacuation and management and expressed concern over sanitation in the state.”

In his speech, the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, informed the governor that the emirate had established a strong vigilance committee to enhance security in the region.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques





The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…