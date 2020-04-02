Lekki Port receives $221m China Harbour’s equity infusion

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) has now received the infusion of $221,047, 248 equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), one of the shareholders of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project currently under construction at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki.

According to a statement issued by the company, on Thursday, the Chinese fund infusion was disclosed by the Chairman of the company, Mr Biodun Dabiri, in Lagos at the end of the board meeting held on Tuesday via teleconferencing.

“I am pleased to confirm that Lekki Port has received the $221,047,248 equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company. The payment was received on Monday, 30th March 2020,” he said.

According to Dabiri, this equity injection coming at this time when the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic shows the deep commitment of CHEC to the success of the project, which will greatly contribute to fast-tracking the timely delivery of the project and bring about economic prosperity to Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking further, the Chairman also announced that the Board of Directors had approved the appointment of Du Ruogang as the new Chief Executive Officer for Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) with immediate effect.

Ruogang while accepting the appointment noted that he will collaborate with all key stakeholders including the lenders, insurers, EPC Contractor and Government regulators to ensure the smooth and successful development of Lekki Port.

In his new role as the Chief Executive Officer, Ruogang is expected to oversee the overall business planning, development and management of the company.

Ruogang has robust experience in port investment, financing and operation and holds double bachelor’s in engineering management and industrial design from Tianjin University, China. He has been with CHEC since 2007.

In addition to the appointment of Du Ruogang to the board of Lekki Port, other directors appointed are Sajen Aswani, Wu Di, Lu Yunpeng and Xu Huajiang while Mohan Vaswani and Joseph Sanusi resigned their positions on the board.

Other executives appointed by the company include Cai Pingzhen who assumes the position of Chief Financial Officer, Steven Heukelom, as Chief Technical Officer and Binay Saraf as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

It would be recalled that Lekki Port signed a $629 million facility agreement for debt financing, with the China Development Bank for the construction of the Port, which will be Sub-Saharan Africa’s deepest port and Nigeria’s first deep seaport.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE