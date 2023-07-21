Customs officers attached to Lekki Deep Seaport have lamented that accommodation issues are the major challenge confronting officers of the Command.

Disclosing this in a statement issued on Thursday by the Customs National Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the Customs Area Controller for Lekki Deep Seaport, Comptroller Dorathy Yisa-Omogbehin stated that the Command has generated over N27 billion in 2023.

According to the statement, “Highlighting the Lekki Port Command’s activities, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dorathy Yisa-Omogbehin, cited accommodation as one of the significant challenges of the Command. “Despite our challenge, the Command has generated over N27 billion this year.

“The most challenging thing is accommodation. We have a lot of work to do here, but we lack accommodation. We have to send some of our officers to town. If we must do our work well, the officers must be around.

“In terms of revenue, this year, we have generated N27.5 billion. We have also issued a demand notice, and our intervention stands at N1.2 billion this year.”

The statement further revealed that the acting CG of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi visited the headquarters of the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Port and Lekki free zone development company, where he was received with a warm reception by the Chief Executive Officers and management of the organisations as well as representatives of sister agencies and stakeholders.

The elated boss assured of the services’ support to facilitate and boost trade in Nigeria while also urging partner agencies with customs to portray the concept of the free trade zone.

“As a responsible agency of government, we want to pledge our support and as a deliberate strategy, I want to let you know that I will be open to regular dialogue with you so that those prayers you talked about, we will be able to surmount them”, he said.

“There is still a lot of misunderstanding about the operation and concept of the free trade zone in Nigeria, so you do have the responsibility to promote a better understanding, not just customs but also agencies of government that are involved in the administration and management”, he added.