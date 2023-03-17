The lead cast in the Africa Magic Original Igbo series, Tracey George, speaks on her experience on set, her opinions about the storyline as it affects women, among other issues.

What does relating with the plot look like as a Nigerian?

What got me fascinated about it as well is that currently, as we speak, Igbo women are still marginalised in the East or wherever they find themselves. And I find it funny because Okonjo-Iweala, and a lot of people are successful business women, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists. Women are very bright. There’s a lot of things women can do.

So, why do we narrow it down to the fact that when a man dies, then his entire property has to go to his son? I have nothing against the son inheriting one or two. I mean, he should earn it. In this case (the series), my brother did not earn it. He doesn’t even look as if he’s willing to earn it. And Nnena has grown with the father. She’s seen the job. She’s seen that if we’re going to build a legacy, her brother can’t build it. I got interested.

Many times, I and the Executive Producer would argue about certain things on set and be like, no, if it was real life, I wouldn’t do this. I get there’s tradition, but we should also understand that the world is global now and things are changing. Nobody is saying women should take the place of men. No, we are women, but we should have our own place to shine and we should be celebrated in those areas. When you say someone is a helper, that person is not a slave.

How does it feel part of this project? And how would you describe working with everyone on this project?

That was my first lead in an indigenous film. It was a blessing. It relieved the memories of having to write Igbo notes and translating English scripts to Igbo and then performing it. It was an experience for me as well. There were times I broke down. There were times I questioned what I was doing. There were some scenes, but in all, it was a blessing. Filmmaking takes you through a journey. You sometimes come out of yourself, take yourself, look at yourself, your original self as a person, and then the character you’re carrying. It was challenging, but in all, I will call it a blessing.

What would you like to tell your fans about Nwaanyi Ike?

I would love my fans to know that anything is possible. I would love them to understand that your dream is unique to you and nobody has to understand it. God will always bring people who should understand it with you. If you have integrity with that dream. I would love them to do the work. I would love them to keep the faith, because it is sometimes going to test you, otherwise you cannot have a story to tell.





What is the next project your fans should expect?

Yes, I’m currently on one I can’t mention, but I feel like it’s going to blow your mind. It’s extreme. Okay, so, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (FRK) is coming out soon. I have shot it. There’s an expected date, which we don’t have yet, and I’m excited for this one.