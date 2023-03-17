Over 3000 Lagos residents benefited from free medical outreach organised by a nongovernmental Team Better Naija (TBN) in Alimosho and Agege Local Government Areas of Lagos State

The medical outreach was part of the door-to-door campaign activities of the team that campaigned for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice involved free medical screening, free eyeglasses, drugs, and medical consultations.

Speaking on the outreach, the National Coordinator of Team Better Naija (TBN) Engr. Remi Omowaiye who is also a former Commissioner for Works in Osun , stated that his team was part of the various groups that canvassed for the president-elect towards his election, adding that their obligation is the well-being of the masses which is paramount to the government.

Engr. Omowaiye added that his team further decided to provide support for the re-election of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat by reaching out to people in various communities in Alimosho , Agege and beyond.

Omowaiye explained the program has been existing for months and the medical outreach was put in place when the team discovered during the course of campaigning for the president-elect in the four states they visited that many people were living with high blood pressure and other serious ailments without paying attention to it and they needed intervention to stem the dangerous trend.

According to him, as a nongovernmental body, thousands of people have benefited from its free medical program, adding that the team is ready to take the program beyond the election period and also work in synergy with government agencies.

He emphasised that it is unfortunate that so many people are living reckless lives without proper checkups to know the status of their health and find preventive measures to safeguard their lives.

According to the Team Better Naija coordinator, “the outreach had reached out to two Local governments, which are Agege and Alimosho, and we are planning to extend the program to other communities across Lagos .”

Also, Mr Kayode Sowade, Director of Operations of TBN said the ongoing outreach in Lagos is to key into Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid as a reflection of his belief in free health care which is one of the cardinal plans of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Kehinde Oyeshile, expressed satisfaction at the services rendered at the outreach, adding that many people were shocked at what their screening revealed and had learnt to pay more attention to their health.

According to her, many people had neglected their health due to poverty and had been given a new lease of life with the treatment they received





The outreach train was in Isale Oja Agege on Sunday, canvassing for the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the House of Assembly candidate for Agege State Constituency who is the current Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly Rt Hon Mudasiru Obasa while it also canvassed for re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hon Kehinde Joseph the House of Assembly candidate for Alimosho (constituency 02) when the group visited Alimosho on Monday.The Chairmen of Agege local government Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Igando-Ikotu LCDA, Alimosho Snr Comrade Lasisi Ayinde Akinsanya were on the ground to receive the medical team