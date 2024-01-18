The Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Olamilekan Adeola, has trained traditional rulers in the senatorial district on cyber security, as part of efforts to address the challenge of insecurity in the State.

Adeola, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, emphasised the need to equip them with the necessary tools to tackle all criminal activities in their domains.

The lawmaker represented by a one time commissioner in the State, Alhaji Alli Ajibode, stated at the opening ceremony of an ICT training for traditional rulers in Ogun West, held in Ilaro, on Wednesday.

“All hands must be on deck to tackle any form of insecurity within our environment.

” There is need to equip the traditional rulers with necessary tools to fight insecurity in their terrain and all sorts of nefarious activities in their different communities. That is the essence of the training,” Adeola said.

Security expert, Mr Adekunle Ilori,stressed the need for traditional rulers to deploy technology to tackle insecurity in their domains and not leave it wholly to government.

Ilori urged them to embrace and install Close Circuit Television (CCTV), wireless surveillance cameras and drones in homes, strategic community entry points as well as exit gateways to keep track of the movement of strange people in their areas.

He added that going digital to combat the security challenges in the axis was achievable, advising the traditional rulers to leverage their well placed sons, daughters and goodwill to establish a security trust fund for the zone.

The security expert explained that they could draw resources from such funds to acquire the digital security gadgets to secure their domains.

The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; Olota of Ota, Oba Obalanlege Adeyemi and the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi,appreciated the lawmaker for the initiative.

They all promised to take advantage of the training to secure their domains.

Highlight of the training was the distribution of laptops to all the traditional rulers.