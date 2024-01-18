A legal icon, Barrister Niyi Akintola, (SAN) has asked the Federal government to hands off regulatory of the Solid minerals which is on its exclusive list to the respective state government.

His 24 bed Hotel located at House 40, Dejo street was affected by the blast likewise that of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Iyiola Oladokun and Barrister Wole Iyamu.

Akintola in a post listed other people affected by the blast to include, the late Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Ajibola Ige, Chief Bamidele Aiku, (SAN) and the late Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredoku.

The legal icon disclosed that his 24 bed Hotel was completely leveled to ground zero while his other properties in the adjoining streets were affected.

Absolving the state government of the blame, Akintola said the Federal government is the issuing authority of the mining authority to both the local and foreigners

He said the issuance of licence to import Explosives should be left to the state government for proper monitoring.

The post read in part, “Let everyone intensify efforts on restructuring the country. Let FGN let go Solid minerals and hand over the same to the states. Solid minerals should leave the exclusive list for the concurrent.

With the geometric discovery of Solid minerals in practically all the states of the Federation, the issuance of licence to import explosives should be left to the state governors who will know what quantity of explosives entered their states and when. As it is today , no state government knows when a licence is issued to our new colonial masters called Chinese who import explosives into the country with reckless abandon.

Those who stored the explosives in Bodija Ibadan were said to be Chinese who are engaged in Solid minerals exploitation in Oyo state.

“The state governor knows nothing about issuance of Licence and grants of authority to import explosives. What a country? I just did a write up to Dr Dele Alake the Solid minerals Minister to lodge a complaint.

“The FGN should just let off Solid minerals. They are too many and too numerous to be managed by the central government”