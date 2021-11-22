Lawmaker trains over 300 constituents in vocational skills

No fewer than 300 small scale entrepreneurs have benefitted from vocational training, while 15 cars, 35 laptops, 40 horizontal freezers, 47 grinding machines, 45 sewing machines and more than 165 vocational equipment, were distributed by the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal constituency, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Ibadan.

The lawmaker facilitated several vocational skills and economic enhancement programmes included indigenous fabric production (Tie and Dye) practical in Abeokuta; Aso oke production in Oyo town and Aquatic Agriculture fish rearing with value-adding marketing options in Ibadan city for members of her constituency.

The training was facilitated by the lawmaker in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced persons, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

The week-long training, ended on Sunday, with the empowerment of the participants and others by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe with cash grants and distribution of various tools for economic engagement worth over N300M, to boost the economic growth of her constituents.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs, the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs in her remarks said the latest edition was the 15th program of its kind that she has delivered to her people since she was elected into the National Assembly in 2019, adding that the House is committed to making laws that will help reduce the poverty rate in Nigeria.

“My primary function is to make laws for my constituency, but because of the state of our nation, I have prioritized empowerment in my constituency as a key responsibility. The present crop of leaders at the 9th Assembly is unrepentantly committed to our constituencies. We honestly are working on ways to lift the majority of Nigerians out of poverty and this is why we promulgate laws that will affect every stratum in Nigeria.

“This empowerment programme is in fulfilment of my electoral promises during the 2019 general elections. I am poised to do more, as a lawmaker representing this constituency,” she said, reiterating that as a member of the House of Representatives, in addition to her core legislative responsibilities of making laws through bills, bringing the plight of the people to the fore by the way of motions and petitions, she has facilitated many projects within her constituency such as construction and renovation of blocks of classrooms, provision of solar lights, provision of transformers, provision of borehole water, rehabilitation of roads among others.

“I am still vehemently focused on facilitating the rehabilitation of key road construction projects. To mention a few, I have facilitated repairs on Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-Iroko Olugbemi Adewole (Liberty Academy) Road, Ayegun Oleyo-bare Abeokuta Road and Olomi Olojuoro-ita Egba-ijebu Igbo Road and will continue to lobby the appropriate agencies, FERMA and the Ministry of Works and Housing on these roads.

“I believe so much in empowerment, and this is why at every given opportunity, I collaborate with relevant agencies to empower my people in a bid to add more value to their socio-economic well-being,” she said, imploring the beneficiaries to ensure that the materials are used for income potential.

