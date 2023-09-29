As part of efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and contribute to Nigeria’s food sufficiency, the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial district, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has distributed hundred bags of fertiliser to farmers in the district.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the six Local Governments consisting of the Senatorial district,

Akure South, Akure North, Ondo West, Ondo East, Idanre, and Ifedore council areas.

Adegbonmire said his gesture was in tandem with the initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to boost food sufficiency through the agricultural sector.

The distributed fertilisers included 156 bags of NPK fertilizer and 68 bags of UREA fertilizer, aimed at supporting various crops such as cassava, rice, cocoa, tomato, and maize.

Speaking during the distribution of the products, Adegbonmire expressed his commitment to the senatorial district and assured that he would continue to do more for the district.

He said the move was a practical step towards achieving agricultural growth and ensuring a stable food supply within Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative underlined the commitment of lawmakers to supporting their constituents and advancing the nation’s agricultural sector.

The beneficiaries of this programme consisted of several farming associations in the district, including Adebiyi Oluwalanu, Chairman of the Tomato Farmers Association in Ondo state and south west, Mr. Oloruntoba, State Chairman of the Cassava Farmers Association; Mr. Akinriade Kayode, State Chairman of the Maize grower Association; Mr. Adebayo Abayomi, State Secretary of the Cocoa Farmers Association; and Prince George Oladapo, State Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association.

The leaders of the farmers associations who received the fertilizers on behalf of members of the associations expressed their gratitude to the Senator for helping them to boost their ability to produce more for citizens to consume.

