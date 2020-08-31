NSE: Stock market opens week bullish by 0.07%

Amid the sustained bullish activity, the Nigerian equities market opens the new week on a positive trend to post a 0.07 per cent increase in the growth indicators.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) advanced by 0.07 per cent to close at 25,327.13 basis points, just as the market capitalisation closed at N13.21 trillion on Monday.

However, the performance was negative as the number of losers outweighed that of the gainers with 19 against 11 at the close of a trading session.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI eased to 5.6 per cent.

Specifically, shares of Mobil, Dangote Cement, WAPCO and Bua Cement were the toast of investors; hence their respective prices rose by 10 per cent, 0.52 per cent, 3.46 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

Sectoral analyses indicated that the NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices rose by 1.99 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively. However, performance across sub-sector gauges tracked was negatively skewed as three out of the five indices closed in red; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and NSE Consumer Goods indices moderated by 0.74 per cent, 0.61 per cent and 0.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as total volume and value of stocks traded surged by 120.36 per cent and 185.46 per cent to 0.30 billion units and N2.62 billion.

UACN was the toast of investors as it was the most traded stock by volume and value at 74.42 million units and N425.23 million, respectively.

