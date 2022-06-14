Lawan sympathises with senators who lost during primaries

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has consoled with senators who lost out during the recent party primaries and congratulated those of them that won their party primaries.

He assured those who lost in the primaries that decisions that would be taken before the general elections will be in their favour.

Senate President stated this at the resumed legislative business of the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Ahmad Lawan admitted that the electoral process threw up new issues that may need to be addressed by the parliament.

He gave the assurance that the national assembly will look at the issues to address them to make the electoral process better.

According to him “because the electoral act itself even though a good document is not a perfect one so it needs some refinement from time to time to improve our electoral process.”

“We have participated in the party’s primaries at various levels some our distinguished colleagues participated in the congresses, for their senatorial districts, some have gone to contest for governorship and four of us went for the presidency of our great party.





“We have recorded different results from those activities but as politician, it is never over until it is over. We should continue to support the political system that we believe in. “Those of our colleagues who have recorded successes we wish them more successes in the general election and those of us who have not succeeded as much we are hopeful that between now and then the situation may be better,” he said

In the area of security, he stressed that “The security of our country still needs our attention and therefore I urge all of us to continue from where we stopped before we went on recess in giving due and desirable attention for the improvement in the security of lives and property of our citizens.”

Earlier, the parliamentary staff of the National Assembly had barricaded the entrance of the National Assembly to prevent the lawmakers from gaining access into the complex.

The protesting workers later suspended their protest following the intervention of the management.

The lawmakers and other staff later gained entrance after persuasion.

