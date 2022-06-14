2023: Stay away from partisan politics, COAS warns Army personnel

As the preparations for the forthcoming general elections continue, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt . Gen Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday, sounded a note of warning to all the personnel of the Nigerian Army to keep off totally from partisan politics and face their constitutional role of protecting the nation’s territory against internal and external aggression.

Gen Yahaya who gave the warning while speaking at the opening of the Second Quarter Chief of Army Staff’s Conference in Abuja pledged that the Service under his leadership would continue its civil-military engagements and would fast-track a secured environment for electoral processes as the general elections draw nearer.

According to him, “at this juncture, let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections. All personnel must remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive. In this regard, I directed the review of the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its Civil-Military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority.”

The COAS expressed the delight that the improved synergy between the Nigerian Army and other of the nation’s security agencies had continued to yield tremendous successes across the country.

According to him, “a few months ago, in my First Quarter Conference closing remarks, I affirmed that the Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country.

” Accordingly, we have continued to sustain the tempo of our operation against all forms of criminalities in collaboration with our sister Services and other security agencies

“The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by our sister Services and other security agencies in furtherance of this effort has been heartwarming. This has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country.

Details coming soon……





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE