Forum of Zamfara Indigene 2023-2024 of the Nigerian Law school has appealed for urgent intervention from Gov Dauda Lawal to settle the registration fees of its 25 members at Law school, saying they appreciated the rescue mission of the Governor.

The appealed was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau, jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, Comrade Mubasshir Umar Gusau and Mahmud Sani-Kaura respectively.

According to the statement, more than 90 percent of Zamfara indigenes who studied law, graduated from various universities and secured admission to the Nigeria Law School can not afford to pay the registration fees due to financial difficulties.

“The admission to law school comes once in a year and admission is secured before fees is paid which is our burden.

“Traditionally due to exorbitant school fees of the Nigerian Law School, state governments especially in the Northern Nigeria pay the registration, mobility and logistics for their indigenes law students qualified and admitted in the Law School.

“We are appealing for urgent intervention of our kind-hearted state government under Gov Dauda Lawal,” the statement said.

“We are appealing to government to consider our request as the deadline for the registration is approaching.

“The Forum appreciate rescue mission policy of Gov Dauda Lawal under which he declared emergency to education sector of the state,” the statement added.

