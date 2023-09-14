The former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, who also served as Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Intra-Party Affairs, Alhaji Chief Kunmi Mustapha has said that the establishment of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin and the reconstructed Iseyin-Oyo road have been age-long prayers of the people of the community that have been answered.

Mustapha disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, saying all preparations were in place towards the Friday inauguration of the institution of LAUTECH College of Agriculture.

He added that residents of Iseyin have been anxious to welcome Governor Makinde and his entourage to the ancient town for the commissioning of the College and the Iseyin-Oyo road, which was reconstructed by the Oyo State government.

“Now that our age-long prayer to have a public higher institution of learning has been answered by God through his messenger, Engr. Seyi Makinde, we, the Iseyin people, have nothing to say than to rejoice and appreciate God Almighty for this blessing.

“We know how long we have been pestering successive State administrations and the federal government for establishment of a public institution of learning, we also know how tedious the road for the establishment has been for College and successful approval for the reconstruction of Iseyin-Oyo road, which has been abandoned for many years.

“The Seyi Makinde’s administration is a testimony to the fact that God never abandoned his own people, this is why we appreciate God for blessing Oyo State with such a kindhearted leader, I will say here again like I always say, that the history of Iseyin will not be completed without the mention of this angel in human form, that has come to govern Oyo State at a critical period that the State required astute leadership.”

The Bobaselu of Iseyinland used the medium to pray for further success for the current administration as it marked hundred days in the saddle of leading Oyo State residents to enviable growth.

Kunmi hinted that Governor Makinde has created a smooth platform for sustainable development in his first term in office to improve upon in the second term, adding that the first hundred days in office of the State’s Chief Executive has been commendable.

