An Abia women’s group that played a pivotal role during the 2023 Presidential Election, Asiwaju Super Women, held a peaceful protest Wednesday evening to congratulate the President, Bola Tinubu, over his electoral and tribunal victories while condemning protests against Nkeiru Onyejeocha’s ministerial appointment and tribunal victory.

Led by Dame Jane Ngozi Ogbauta, the group expressed their anger that some “faceless people” protested the ministerial appointment of Nkeiru Onyejeocha, stating that the Minister of State, Labour, and Productivity did not do any anti-party activities during the election.

According to Ogbuta and the group that passed a vote of confidence on the minister, “Onyejeocha gave massive support towards the election of President Tinubu and described those who protested against her ministerial appointment and election victory as not Abians”.

According to the group’s Umuahia North Coordinator, Ifeyinwa Victoria Kalu, “some unknown faces, miscreants, and those bought over by some people went to Abuja to protest and abuse Onyejeocha”, and described her as “a rare breed of politician who cares and takes care of the welfare of women and youths” in her constituency and beyond.

“She is a fighter, and nobody will collect her mandate. Nobody can say she did not support Tinubu. She used the structure and did much for the president”, she said, congratulating her on her tribunal victory.

Responding on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC National Leadership, the National Welfare Secretary, Hon. Donatus Enyinnaya Nwankpa, thanked the group for being peaceful and not allowing themselves to be carried away by emotions, stating that the President, Bola Tinubu, has a listening ear and is concerned about the unity, peace, and progress of the nation.

Nwankpa, who is the founding chairman (2013-2021) of APC in the state, regretted that he did not even know the faces of some of the protesters against Onyejeocha in Abuja, stating that some people in the party are farming the embers of disunity.

On the tribunal victory, Nwankpa said it was APC that went to court and not Onyejeocha, adding that even as a minister, she did not abandon her mandate and that this action has shown party supremacy.

He stated that it is those with skeletons in their cupboards who are afraid, not the progressives, of which Onyejeocha is one, expressing his opinion that the President will not be distracted by such people.

He further noted, “Onyejeocha is determined to make APC the number one party in Abia”, advising the group to preach to their children that the present government in the country would not tolerate cultism and indiscipline but would present them the opportunity to train their children.

Tinubu, he said, has plans for a realistic economy for Nigerians, adding, “Nigeria will be better than ever before. The difficulties you see today, you will not see tomorrow”.





President Tinubu, he said, was not forced to be President, but “he saw the needs of Nigeria, and people saw he has the capability to pull Nigeria out of the pit.

Nigeria is on the side of peace, unity, and justice and has called for the prayers of all, especially women, for the President.

He described Onyejeocha as a “consistent and dogged fighter who does not compromise on her stand as a party faithful” stating that the party has come to stay, even “extending our winnings to Arochukwu and will capture Abia State Government House by next election”.

