Late American woman who visited boyfriend in Delta tests negative for COVID-19

An American woman who died last Sunday in a hotel while on a visit to her boyfriend in Delta State has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old Caucasian American reportedly died after staying in a hotel room in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Upon her death, her boyfriend whose name is yet unknown took her remains to Orerokpe Police Station in the area.

Tribune Online reports that the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye disclosed the result of the test in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the young man, suspected to be the boyfriend of the deceased also tested negative to the virus as samples of him and the deceased woman were taken for tests.

He said that after making the report at the station, the American woman’s boyfriend has been on isolation at the Isolation Unit, Central Hospital Warri.

Mr Ononye, however, advised residents of the state, to comply with the government’s directives on precautionary measures to protect themselves from the scourge.

The American lady reportedly arrived in Nigeria in March 2020 on a visit to her suspected boyfriend and was staying in a hotel at Osubi before she suddenly took ill.

She was reportedly taken to a private clinic at Osubi before her eventual death on Sunday morning.

Tribune Online also reports that a photograph of the suspected boyfriend in handcuffs has gone viral on Facebook.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story